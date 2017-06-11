Iran arrests almost 50 after deadly Tehran attacks

Iran has arrested almost 50 people in connection with twin attacks on Tehran that killed 17 people last week, officials said, as security forces stepped up efforts to crack down on suspected militants.



Iran also said its security forces killed the mastermind of the attacks on Saturday.



The Iranian lawmakers invited the intelligence minister, interior minister and also the deputy head of the Revolutionary Guards to the parliament to report on Sunday about the biggest security breach in the country in more than two decades.



Abbasi said the attacks were unprecedented since the killing of Iranian lawmakers in 1980s.



In 1981, a bomb planted by an Iranian opposition group in Tehran killed 27 Iranian members of parliament and dozens of other officials.

...