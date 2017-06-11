Israel plans most settlement homes since 1992: minister

Israel has so far this year advanced its highest number of settlement projects since 1992, the defense minister said Sunday, despite warnings such plans will further cloud chances of a two-state solution.



The figures were similar to those published by settlement watchdog Peace Now last week.



Last week alone, Israel advanced plans for more than 3,000 settlement homes.



While the majority of those are for pre-existing homes, some will be built in the first new official settlement in some 25 years, Peace Now said.

...