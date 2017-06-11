Price of Saudi cigarettes doubles as first tax hits

The price of a pack of cigarettes doubled for Saudi Arabian smokers on Sunday under first-time tax measures to help the kingdom cope with a drop in oil revenues.



The "selective tax", effective from Sunday, raised the price of tobacco 100 percent, to between about 18 ($4.80/4.30 euros) and 24 riyals ($6.40/5.70 euros) per pack.



It reported a deficit in the first three months of 26 billion riyals ($6.93 billion/6.19 billion euros), which would put the budget shortfall on course to be substantially lower than the $53 billion (47.3 euros) initially projected.

