US-backed Syria force advances in Raqa, battles for base

US-backed Syrian fighters seized a second district of Raqa on Sunday and launched a renewed assault on a base north of the city, as they pursued an offensive against the Islamic State group.



The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) broke into Raqa earlier this week after announcing the start of a final assault on the IS-held city.



After its capture by IS in 2014, Raqa city emerged as a key hub for IS's operations in Syria, neighbouring Iraq, and beyond.



The SDF -- an Arab-Kurdish alliance formed in 2015 -- spent seven months tightening the noose on Raqa city from the north, east, and west.



SDF fighters were battling on Sunday to dislodge the jihadists from the Division 17 base, with backing from the US-led coalition bombing IS, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



In the city's east, SDF fighters were using the Al-Meshleb neighbourhood on Sunday as a launching pad for new operations against IS.

...