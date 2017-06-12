Doha willing to listen to Gulf concerns

Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years. Saudi Arabia and allies Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates severed ties with Qatar last week, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and archfoe Iran – charges Doha denies.



United States President Donald Trump at first offered to host Qatar and its adversaries – all U.S. allies – at the White House, but later Friday said Qatar has been a high-level sponsor of terrorism and backed the Gulf pressure.



Iran – the main regional rival of Saudi Arabia – sent four cargo planes of food to Qatar and plans to provide 100 tons of fruit and vegetables every day, Iranian officials said Sunday, amid concerns of shortages.

