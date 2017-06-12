Chaos mars Egypt meet over islands

In a raucous meeting, an Egyptian parliamentary committee Sunday began reviewing a disputed 2016 agreement to hand control of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, a move critics say ignores a final ruling by a high court to annul the pact.



The Supreme Constitutional Court, Egypt's highest tribunal, also has yet to rule on whether courts of law had jurisdiction to rule on the agreement.



Ahead of the parliamentary discussion, the government submitted a report advising Parliament on the terms of the agreement said Egypt will keep administrative control over the islands but not sovereignty.



The decision to cede control of the islands to the Saudis sparked street protests in April last year, the largest since Sisi took office in June 2014, and a Parliament vote to ratify the deal is likely to lead to a fresh round of unrest and could set the legislative and judiciary on a collision course.

...