Thousands of Moroccans rally in support of northern protests

Thousands of Moroccans led by an Islamist movement rallied in the capital Rabat Sunday in a massive show of support for protests against corruption and official abuses in a northern region that have tested authorities for weeks.



Political unrest is rare in the North African kingdom but protests around northern city Al-Hoceima have been on the rise since October.



A major player in the 2011 protests, the movement is banned from formal politics, but is the only opposition group able to mobilize on a massive scale.



An Interior Ministry source said between 12,000 and 15,000 people took part in Sunday's protest which was organized by several organizations.



Over the past two weeks authorities in the North African country have arrested dozens of people in a crackdown on Al-Hirak al-Shaabi or "Popular Movement" protests in the Rif port of Al-Hoceima.

