Netanyahu calls for dismantling UNRWA

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Sunday for the dismantling of the U.N. agency that aids millions of Palestinian refugees, accusing it of anti-Israeli incitement.



The premier's statement came as Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Israel has so far this year advanced its highest number of settlement projects since 1992, despite warnings such plans will further cloud chances of a two-state solution.



The United States, Israel's main ally, was the biggest donor to UNRWA last year, pledging $368 million.



In public remarks to his Cabinet at its weekly meeting, Netanyahu said UNRWA perpetuated, rather than solved, the Palestinian refugee problem and that anti-Israeli incitement was rife in its institutions, which includes schools.



Netanyahu made his comments two days after UNRWA said it had discovered part of a tunnel running under two of its schools in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

...