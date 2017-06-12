U.S.-backed fighters seize parts of Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian fighters seized a second district of Raqqa Sunday and launched a renewed assault on a base north of the city, as they pursued an offensive against Daesh (ISIS).



The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said its fighters captured the neighborhood of Romaniah after two days of fighting that left 12 Daesh gunmen dead, including a commander known as Abu Khattab al-Tunsi.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activist group said SDF fighters now control Romaniah and the eastern neighborhood of Al-Mashlab. The fighters have also entered Raqqa's western neighborhood of Al-Sabahiya and the industrial district in the east.



SDF fighters were battling Sunday to dislodge the militants from the Division 17 base, with backing from the U.S.-led coalition bombing Daesh, the Observatory said.

