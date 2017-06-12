Saif al-Islam Gadhafi freed in Libya, lawyer says

freed in Libya, lawyer says



Saif al-Islam Gadhafi has been freed by an armed group in western Libya where he had been held since shortly after the 2011 revolt against his late father, Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, one of his lawyers and the brigade involved said.



He was released in the town of Zintan under an amnesty law passed by a Parliament based in eastern Libya, lawyer Khaled al-Zaidi said Sunday, adding that Saif was headed to another Libyan city that he could not name for security reasons.



However, a statement from Zintan's military and municipal councils strongly condemned the Abu Baker Sadiq brigade's decision to release Saif.

...