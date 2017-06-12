Iran tracks down and kills ISIS suspects after attacks

Iran has tracked down and killed several suspected militants including the alleged mastermind of twin attacks in Tehran last week, a security official and a minister have said.



Dozens of suspects have been arrested since the attacks on Wednesday killed 17 people in the first assault in Iran to be claimed by ISIS.



At least 41 ISIS suspects have been arrested since the attacks, according to Alavi, who said Iran has dismantled suspected militant cells with increasing frequency in recent months.

