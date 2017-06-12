US-backed Syria fighters near Old City of ISIS-held Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian fighters battling ISIS pushed closer to the Old City in the militant stronghold of Raqqa on Monday, a monitor said.



The Kurdish and Arab fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces entered Raqqa for the first time almost a week ago, after months of battle to encircle the northern city.



On Monday, fighting was continuing on both fronts, with the SDF advancing quickly in the eastern neighborhood of Al-Senaa, which leads to the Old City of Raqqa, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.



The SDF reported "fierce clashes between fighters and the terrorists" on the two fronts and said 23 ISIS members had been killed, without specifying in which neighborhood or when.



An estimated 300,000 civilians were believed to have been living under ISIS rule in Raqqa, including 80,000 displaced from other parts of Syria.



Tens of thousands have fled from the city and its surroundings since the SDF announced their operation to capture Raqqa in November.

