Qatar Airways calls on UN body to declare Qatar measures illegal: CNN

A United Nations aviation body should declare Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic as illegal, the chief executive of Qatar Airways said in comments to CNN published on Monday, after some Arab states cut ties with Doha in a diplomatic row.



Akbar Al Baker criticized Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for closing their airspace to Qatari flights a week ago.



He appealed to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a U.N. agency which administers the Chicago convention that guarantees civil overflights.



Baker said 18 destinations were now out of bounds for the airline.



He also criticized Saudi Arabia and the UAE for shutting down the airline's offices.

