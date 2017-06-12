Qatar foreign minister denounces 'unfair', 'illegal' sanctions

Qatar on Monday denounced the sanctions imposed against Doha by Saudi Arabia and its allies as "unfair" and "illegal", as Britain announced talks to try to resolve the crisis.



Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are among several countries which last week announced the suspension of all ties to Qatar over what they say is the state's support for extremist groups and its political proximity to Shiite Iran.



Qatar denies the allegations.



In Paris, Sheikh Mohammed, who is on a European tour to drum up support for Qatar, said his country had no idea what had provoked the move against it.



Iran, Saudi Arabia's main regional rival, had announced Sunday that it had sent five planes carrying produce to Qatar.

