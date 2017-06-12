US targets some Iraqis for deportation in wake of travel ban deal

A U.S. government official said on Monday U.S. immigration agents are conducting targeted operations to arrest Iraqi immigrants who had been ordered deported after committing serious crimes, the result of a deal struck after Iraq was dropped from a list of countries targeted by President Donald Trump's travel ban.



The moves come after the U.S. government dropped Iraq from a list of countries targeted by a revised version of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban issued in March.



There are approximately 1,400 Iraqi nationals with final orders of removal currently in the United States.



U.S. officials previously considered Iraq a "recalcitrant" country because it refused to cooperate with ICE's efforts to remove its nationals from the United States.

...