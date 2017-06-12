Israeli intelligence discovered ISIS plans for laptop ban: report

Israeli government spies hacked into the operations of ISIS bombmakers to discover they were developing a laptop computer bomb to blow up a commercial aircraft, the New York Times reported Monday.



It said the Israeli hackers penetrated the small Syria-based cell of bombmakers months ago, an effort that led to the March 21 ban on carry-on laptops and other electronics larger than cellphones on direct flights to the United States from 10 airports in Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa.

