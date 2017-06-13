Ramadan toll shows Daesh in pitched recruiting race

Its strongholds in Iraq and Syria slipping from its grasp, Daesh (ISIS) threatened to make this Ramadan a bloody one at home and abroad.



The attacks since Ramadan's beginning on May 26 show the sweep of the group's ambition – from attacking the West, to expanding in the Philippines, to targeting Iran – something Al-Qaeda itself never risked.



IRANThe attack on Iran marked a new stage for Daesh, which had threatened the Shiite-majority state repeatedly without actually striking it.



More than any of the other Ramadan attacks, the bloodshed in Iran shows the group's violent attempts to persuade potential recruits it has the staying power to endure beyond the loss of its two major strongholds.



Al-Qaeda, however, has never attacked Iran.

...