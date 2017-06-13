Qatar voices puzzlement over abrupt isolation

Qatar remains puzzled over why "abusive measures" had been imposed on it, its foreign minister said Monday, a week after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut off diplomatic and transport ties with the Gulf state, accusing Doha of backing terrorism.



The Arab states have also accused Doha of undermining other Arab countries and the Palestinian Authority with its backing of the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.



Sheikh Mohammed said the allegations on the Muslim Brotherhood were "false" and that it did not understand why it needed to sever ties with Hamas, since it was a resistance movement and not a terrorist group.



Before the decision Gulf Arab citizens could easily travel, reside and work across the six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.



Saudi Arabia has closed the Qatari peninsula's only land border, threatening imports of both fresh food and raw materials needed to complete a $200 billion infrastructure project for the 2022 football World Cup.

...