Regime forces battle rebels in Deraa

Syrian government forces and rebels were locked in the heaviest fighting yet in Deraa Monday, as opposition activists feared troops would retake the southern city despite a "de-escalation agreement".



Friday, the Syrian regime forces and its allies established its first toehold on the Iraqi border in three years, with the help of Russian airstrikes against Daesh militants.



In Deraa, rebels and government forces were fighting for control of the city's Palestinian refugee camp, a built-up residential area.



Rais said 17 fighters from the government's side had been killed in the last two days.



The fighting is expected to become more difficult as the SDF approaches the more densely populated center of the city.



In the west of the city, meanwhile, SDF forces were battling to enter Hatin, the neighborhood next to Al-Rumaniya, captured Sunday.

