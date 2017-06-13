Trump eyes Supreme Court after appeals court rejects travel ban

The three-judge panel said Trump's March 6 order violated existing immigration law, but did not address whether it was unconstitutional discrimination against Muslims.



Another appeals court, the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, last month upheld a Maryland judge's ruling that also blocked Trump's ban.



Trump has been on the losing side in all four court rulings on the March order and has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency review.



In a statement on Monday, U.S. Attorney General Sessions said Trump's executive order was lawful and that the court rulings have had a "chilling effect" on security operations.

