US envoy to Qatar to step down in midst of crisis

The US ambassador to Qatar said Tuesday she is leaving her post in Doha, in the midst of the worst diplomatic crisis involving America's Gulf allies in years.



In Washington, officials said the ambassador had made a personal decision to leave the post earlier this year after serving a normal three-year tour.



US President Donald Trump has signaled his support for the Saudi-led move but other US officials have been more cautious and called for dialogue to end the crisis.



Qatar is home to Al-Udeid, the largest US airbase in the region, which houses around 10,000 troops.

