Hundreds sick in food poisoning at Mosul displaced camp

A mass food poisoning at a camp for displaced Iraqi civilians outside Mosul has left hundreds of people requiring urgent treatment, the UN and Iraqi officials said Tuesday.



Health ministry spokesman Seif al-Badr had told AFP that there were 752 cases of food poisoning and two deaths, a woman and child, at the Hasansham camp.



UN migration agency spokesman Joel Millman had confirmed those details to reporters in Geneva, while adding that 312 people had been hospitalised.



Later in the day, UN refugee agency the UNHCR said there had not been any deaths.

...