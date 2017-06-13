Algeria, France urge political solution in Libya to halt terrorism

The foreign ministers of Algeria and France on Tuesday urged Libya's rival armed factions to seek a political solution in the North African country to help stem the spread of militant groups there and potential spillover across its borders.



Last week Le Drian last week held talks with Egypt on how to stabilise Libya and on Monday began a two-day visit to Algiers, where he said he had "thorough" talks with his Algerian counterpart Abdelkader Messahel.



Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt last week expressed support for dialogue in Libya and rejected foreign interference or any military options, days after Egyptian jets carried out strikes against militant camps inside Libya.



The talks between Le Drian and Messahel also included the situation in the Sahel, two years after Algeria helped mediate a peace deal in Mali between the government and Tuareg rebels, in part to help stop Islamist militants gaining ground.

...