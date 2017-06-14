Syrian regime forces said to advance west of Raqqa

The Syrian army has made a sudden advance against Daesh (ISIS) in the desert area west of Raqqa, a military media unit run by Hezbollah said Tuesday.



The area between Ithriya and Tabqa, west of the militant group's de facto Syrian capital Raqqa, is important for the army since it can be used to attack government-held towns and supply routes.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activist group also said the Syrian army had advanced in that area.



The army has also launched attacks to push Daesh back from the Salamiya-Ithriya road, part of the same supply route, in recent weeks.



A week into its assault on Raqqa, the SDF waged fierce battles Tuesday as Daesh fighters attempted to prevent the force from advancing toward the walls of the Old City.

