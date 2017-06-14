UAE says 'no military component' to actions against Qatar

The United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday there was no military aspect to steps taken by Arab powers against Qatar, which they accuse of supporting terrorism, but that further economic pressure could be applied.



Otaiba said the measures against Qatar were not an attempt to have the base moved "but if anyone asks we'd be willing to have that conversation". He pointed out a defense accord that the United States and the UAE signed last month would allow Washington send more troops and equipment there.



When asked what further steps could be taken against Qatar, Otaiba said:

...