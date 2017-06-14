Iraq says Syrian army delegation in Baghdad to discuss borders security

A high level Syrian army delegation held talks in Baghdad with Iraqi counterparts on border security in the first public visit of its kind in years to coordinate the fight against ISIS, the Iraqi defense ministry said on Wednesday.



The Iraqi army's chief of staff, Lieutenant General Othman al-Ghanmi, met in Baghdad with a "high-level delegation" from the Syrian defence ministry on Tuesday to discuss controlling joint borders, according to a defence ministry statement.



Syrian troops and allied militia in the southeast Syrian desert reached the Iraqi border last week near the Tanf base where U.S. special forces are training local rebels to fight ISIS.

