Turkey opens Syrian border crossings for Ramadan visits

Thousands of Syrian refugees are returning home for a visit during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, after Turkey temporarily opened two border crossings with its war-torn neighbor.



Turkey has taken in more than 3 million Syrian refugees who arrived by way of legal or illegal crossings since the start of their country's civil war more than six years ago.



Turkey's official Anadolu news agency said that since June 1 when the crossing of Cilvegozu in Hatay province opened, some 30,000 Syrians have left to visit their homes.



Turkey has also grown increasingly involved in the Syrian conflict. It launched a cross-border operation last summer, sending in tanks and troops along with Syrian opposition forces to clear its border and a swath of northern Syria from the ISIS -- and also to counter the spread of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters there.

...