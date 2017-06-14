No apparent Arab plans to push for Qatar-linked UN sanctions: diplomats



There are no apparent plans by Arab states to propose that names from their Qatar blacklist be subjected to United Nations sanctions, diplomats said on Wednesday, a likely difficult move that would need approval by the 15-member U.N. Security Council.



At least six of the people on the Arab states blacklist are already named on the U.N. Security Council al Qaeda and ISIS sanctions list, which subjects them to a global asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.



The United Nations has said it is only bound by the U.N. Security Council sanctions lists and therefore any work with Qatar Charity was unaffected by the Arab states' blacklist.

...