No plans for Qatar-linked U.N. sanctions



There are no apparent plans by Arab states to propose that names from their Qatar blacklist be subjected to United Nations sanctions, diplomats said Wednesday, a likely difficult move that would need approval by the 15-member U.N. Security Council.



The move came days after the four Arab states severed relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their archadversary Iran, charges Qatar rejects.



At least six of the people on the Arab states blacklist are already named on the U.N. Security Council Al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIS) sanctions list, which subjects them to a global asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.



The United Nations has said it is only bound by the U.N. Security Council sanctions lists and therefore any stated work with Qatar Charity for example was unaffected by the Arab states' blacklist.

