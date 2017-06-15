Friction likely as Egypt MPs ratify islands deal

In defiance of a court ruling, Egypt's Parliament voted Wednesday to ratify a disputed 2016 agreement that would transfer two strategic Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia. The vote, in which lawmakers in favor were asked to stand up, came shortly after the 596-seat chamber opened a debate on the pact earlier in the day.



After the agreement was first announced in 2016, Egypt saw the largest anti-government protests since Sisi took office in 2014 .



Earlier Wednesday, the House's defense and national security committee approved the deal with a 35-2 vote, becoming the second such body to do so in as many days.

