Thousands rally in Turkish capital after opposition lawmaker jailed

Several thousand Turkish protesters marched in the capital Ankara on Thursday to demonstrate against the 25-year prison sentence handed down to an opposition lawmaker on spying charges.



Berberoglu is the first lawmaker from the secular CHP to be jailed since the government crackdown that followed last year's failed coup. More than 50,000 people have been jailed and more than 150,000 sacked or suspended from their jobs in the aftermath of the July 15 attempted putsch.



On Thursday, he launched a 425 kilometer (265 mile) march from Ankara to the Istanbul jail where Berberoglu is being detained.



Turkey currently has 160 journalists imprisoned according to Turkish journalists union and has also jailed eleven lawmakers over terror charges.

...