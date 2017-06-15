UN won't play any role in Iraqi Kurds' independence vote

The United Nations said it will not be "engaged in any way or form" in the process surrounding the independence referendum in Iraq's northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region planned for September.



Last week, the president of the Kurdish region, Masoud Barzani, said the vote, slated for Sept. 25, will determine whether the Kurdish region would secede from Iraq.



The balloting is to be held in three governorates that make up the Kurdish region but also in areas that are contested by both the Kurds and the central government. Those disputed areas have been under the Kurds' control since the 2014 ISIS's onslaught in western and northern Iraq and the withdrawal of security forces from these areas.

