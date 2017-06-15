Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep US support

A $12 billion deal to buy Boeing F-15 U.S. fighter jets shows Qatar has deep-rooted support from Washington, a Qatari official said on Thursday, adding that its rift with some other Arab states had not hurt the U.S. relationship with Doha.



On Wednesday U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis signed the previously-approved warplane deal with Qatari Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid al-Attiyah.



Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is home to more than 11,000 U.S. and coalition troops.



Qatar's state news agency said on Wednesday that two U.S. warships arrived at Hamad port in Qatar as part of a planned joint military exercise involving marine forces.



The Pentagon said the jets sale will increase security cooperation between the U.S. and Qatar and help them operate together.

...