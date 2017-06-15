Turkish FM holds talks in Kuwait over Gulf crisis

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday held talks in Kuwait to push mediation efforts aimed at resolving a standoff between a Saudi-led alliance and Qatar.



Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has launched a mediation effort after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism.



The Turkish chief diplomat held talks with Qatar's emir and foreign minister on Wednesday and plans to visit Saudi Arabia.



Ahead of the talks in Kuwait, Cavusoglu told a press conference that he will travel to the holy city of Mecca on Friday for talks with King Salman.

