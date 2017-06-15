Airstrikes hit Damascus area for first time in weeks

Air strikes hit rebel-held districts east of Damascus Thursday for the first time in weeks after shells landed in parts of the capital controlled by the Syrian government, a Reuters witness and a war monitor said.



However, strikes on Thursday targeted the Eastern Ghouta oasis area of farms and towns outside Damascus after at least two shells hit the capital's Qassaa district, the Reuters witness said.



The war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said rocket and the Syrian army also bombarded the Jobar district in eastern Damascus.

...