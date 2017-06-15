Russia accuses US of deploying missiles in Syria

Russia on Thursday accused the US-led coalition of deploying missiles against Syrian troops at a garrison in the east of the country, where rebels battling the Islamic State group are being trained.



Russia has conducted a bombing campaign in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad since September 2015, and last week branded a coalition strike on pro-regime fighters an "act of aggression".



Last week the Pentagon credited Russia with helping to calm tensions in southern Syria after a US jet shot down a pro-regime combat drone that had fired at coalition forces.

