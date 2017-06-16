Refugees head home on foot from Turkey for Eid al-Fitr

Carrying suitcases, shopping bags and toddlers, thousands of refugees walked back home into Syria from Turkey Thursday ahead of the Eid festival that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Turkey has taken in some 3 million Syrian migrants since the start of civil war in 2011, making it home to the world's largest refugee population.



Now Ankara is giving Syrian refugees the right to return to Turkey within a month if they want to go home to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday.



Authorities say thousands of Syrians have since returned to Syrian towns freed from Daesh. Still, Turkey's biggest cities and border provinces still host hundreds of thousands of refugees.

...