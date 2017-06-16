Iraqi forces set to encircle Daesh in Mosul’s Old City

Iraqi forces said they were about to complete the encirclement of the stronghold of Daesh (ISIS) in the Old City of Mosul, after taking control of a neighboring district Thursday.



Iraqi government forces retook eastern Mosul in January then a month later began the offensive on the western side where about 200,000 civilians remain trapped behind Daesh lines.



The balloting is to be held in three governorates that make up the Kurdish region but also in areas that are contested by both the Kurds and the central government. Those disputed areas have been under the Kurds' control since the 2014 Daesh onslaught in western and northern Iraq and the withdrawal of security forces from these areas.

