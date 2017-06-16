Yemen cholera death toll nears 1,000 people

The death toll from a cholera outbreak is approaching 1,000 in Yemen, a war-devastated and impoverished country where "humanity is losing out to politics," a senior U.N. official said Thursday.



McGoldrick gave updated figures of more than 130,000 suspected cases of cholera and over 970 deaths, with women and children accounting for half of the numbers.



"What is heartbreaking in Yemen is that humanity is losing out to the politics," McGoldrick said. He said a $2.1 billion humanitarian response plan for Yemen for 2017 had only been 29 percent funded.



Yemen's war has seen more than 8,000 people killed and millions displaced since an Arab coalition intervened in March 2015 to support the government against Shiite Houthi rebels allied with Iran.

