Putin says Russia to beef up Syrian military

Russia's medium-term plans in Syria include improving the capabilities of the Syrian armed forces which would allow Russian troops to relocate to existing Russian bases in the country, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday. "We aim to establish a process, a political settlement [in Syria] between all the sides involved," Putin also said during a question and answer session with citizens.



He said that after boosting the capabilities of the Syrian military, Russia's air force would continue helping it wherever necessary.



Combined with this, the experience acquired by the Russian army in Syria is "priceless," he said.



In Syria, meanwhile, regime forces are approaching the last town held by Daesh (ISIS) in the central province of Homs in the latest push by President Bashar Assad's troops against the extremists, state media and opposition activists said Thursday.



Syrian troops have also advanced against Daesh in the north, evicting the extremists from Aleppo province.

