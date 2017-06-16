U.S. moves to reassure Qatar with arms sale, joint exercise

The United States agreed a $12 billion warplane sale to Qatar and began maneuvers with its military Thursday, reaffirming support for the emirate in the throes of a diplomatic crisis with its neighbors. A deal for the "state-of-the-art" F-15 fighters was signed by Qatar in Washington, which has sent conflicting signals to its longtime ally in the crisis that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies impose sweeping sanctions on the emirate.



Pentagon and State Department officials have since scrambled to reassure the emirate, which hosts the largest U.S. airbase in the Middle East and the command headquarters for operations in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.



Attiyah said the agreement would boost Qatar's defenses and create 60,000 jobs in the United States.



The Pentagon meanwhile deployed two warships to carry out joint maneuvers with the Qatari navy in the Gulf.

