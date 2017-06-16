Anti-ISIS fighters advance at night in Syria's Raqqa

Faced with an onslaught of drones, mortar rounds and snipers, U.S.-backed fighters in Syria's Raqqa say the cover of night is a good ally against ISIS militants.



After piercing into and taking the southeastern district of Al-Meshleb, the SDF fighters are now advancing towards the Old City.



The US-led coalition backing the SDF has also been intensifying its air strikes at night, SDF commanders and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor say.



The SDF has retaken three neighborhoods since entering the city on June 6, including Al-Senaa next to the Old City on Thursday.



This latest advance will allow SDF fighters to launch an assault on the Old City in Raqqa's densely populated center, which contains key ISIS positions.

