UN experts warn repression in Bahrain will breed unrest

A crackdown on human rights in Bahrain, including a resumption of executions and suppression of dissent, is likely to spark increased unrest, U.N. rights investigators said on Friday.



U.S.-allied Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based, crushed mass protests by the Shiite Muslim majority in 2011 and the Sunni-led monarchy has kept a lid on unrest since then by closing Shiite-led opposition groups and prosecuting activists.



People who stood up for human rights were being charged for offences that could result in the death penalty under "repressive legislation" such as the Law of Associations and anti-terrorism laws, they added.

...