Over 100,000 civilians behind ISIS lines in Mosul as offensive enters ninth month

Over 100,000 civilians remain trapped behind ISIS lines in Mosul with a U.S.-backed government offensive to recapture the Iraqi city entering its ninth month, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday.



Iraqi government forces regained eastern Mosul in January, then a month later began the offensive on the western side that takes in the Old City.



Some 200,000 people were estimated to be trapped behind ISIS lines in May, but the number has since declined as government forces have thrust further into the inner city.

