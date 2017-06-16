US Senate's Iran sanctions are breach of nuclear deal: Iranian official

The U.S. Senate's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran is an "unquestionable" violation of a nuclear deal reached in 2015 between Tehran and six major powers including the United States, Iranian media quoted a senior Iranian official as saying.



The Senate approved on Thursday the sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile program and other activities not related to the international nuclear agreement.



Under the deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in return for the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions.

...