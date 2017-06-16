Saudi-led sanctions 'harsher than Berlin wall': Qatar

A Qatari official accused Saudi Arabia and its allies Friday of imposing a "siege" on his country with sanctions he said were having a more devastating effect than the Berlin Wall.



Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri, chairman of Qatar's national human rights committee, said the measures amounted to collective punishment and cited one case of a mother being separated from her baby.



The recent decision by several countries to cut ties with Qatar was trampling on the rights of citizens from the entire region, he said.



Qatar denies the allegations.



Among other measures, the four states gave all Qatari citizens 14 days to leave their countries and ordered home their own citizens living in Qatar.

