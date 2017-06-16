Turkey opposition chief accuses Erdogan of 'second coup' with purge

Turkey's main opposition leader accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday of staging a "second coup" with the crackdown that followed last July's failed putsch, as he pressed on with a protest march to Istanbul from Ankara.



Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu called the march after former journalist turned CHP lawmaker Enis Berberoglu was sentenced to 25 years in jail on Wednesday for leaking classified information to a newspaper.



Kilicdaroglu said the "second coup" came after the failed July 15 coup. Erdogan declared a state of emergency on July 20 that has since seen about 50,000 people arrested and over 100,000 lose their jobs.



Erdogan at the time accused him of a "big lie" while Yildirim accused Kilicdaroglu of insulting the 249 people killed in the coup.



Kilicdaroglu defended the solidarity he showed the president in the aftermath of the coup bid -- which extended to even visiting Erdogan's palace he had once called illegal and vowed to never set foot in.

...