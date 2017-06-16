Militant Saudi cleric survives assassination attempt in Syria

Muhaysini did not say who he believed was behind the attack, which a war monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said took place after he left a mosque in Idlib.



He is described as a terrorist by the Syrian government and its allies, as well as by the United States, which has launched air strikes against members of Tahrir al-Sham, the group he is associated with.



Since arriving in Syria in 2013, Muhaysini has become one of the best-known extremists, partly thanks to his tireless social media presence.



Saudi Arabia backed Syrian rebels early in the country's conflict and its top clerics pronounced the uprising a jihad in 2013, but the government has vehemently opposed any participation by Saudis.

