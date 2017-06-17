Joint U.S.-Qatar navy exercise wraps up

Summary
The United States and Qatari navies Friday ended a three-day joint exercise involving nine vessels that took place at a time of high diplomatic tension between Doha and Gulf neighbors.
Mohammad Desmal al-Kuwari.
He said that exercises involving Qatar and its allies would continue.
The Qatari and United States navies carry out joint exercises off the Qatari coast around four times a year, said Kuwari, the joint exercise commander.
Military ties between the United States and Qatar remain strong.
