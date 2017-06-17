Russia verifying if it killed Baghdadi in airstrike

Russia said Friday it was verifying whether it had killed the leader of Daesh (ISIS) in an airstrike targeting a meeting of Daesh leaders just outside the group's de facto capital in Syria.



It is not clear who would replace Baghdadi if he was killed – the group has lost many of its senior commanders, killed in U.S.-led airstrikes, including Fadhil Ahmad al-Hayali, said by U.S. officials to be the No. 2 leader of the group.



The Defense Ministry said the airstrike on May 28 that targeted a Daesh meeting held on the southern outskirts of Raqqa in Syria also killed about 30 mid-level militant leaders and about 300 other fighters.

...